An alternative dining experience for Galentine’s Day

The Ivy Buchanan Street has teamed up with Veuve Clicquot to offer guests an alternative dining experience this Galentines – Thursday, 13 February, to celebrate the strength of female friendships.

Anyone that reserves a table of four or more from 6pm onwards will receive a complimentary bottle of Veuve Clicquot Brut Rosé 75cl.

Whether you’re gleefully single, happily coupled, or somewhere in between, gather up your girlfriends and come and celebrate at The Ivy Buchanan Street! Simply book a table for four or more, quoting ‘Galentines’ and enjoy a dining experience with a difference.

There will also be limited-edition Valentine’s Day cocktails on offer from Monday, 10 February until Sunday, 16 February, the Rose Fizz (£11.50), which uses Lanique Spirit of Rose and Ivy Collection Champagne and Rose Petal Martini (£9.75), featuring Lanique Spirit of Rose, Plymouth Gin, Lychee Juice and dashes of Peychauds Bitters. Not to mention the Roses are red berries are too (£16.95), a white chocolate cheesecake with raspberries, strawberries and red rose petals, created for sharing.

Located at 106 Buchanan Street, The Ivy Buchanan Street offers sophisticated yet relaxed all-day dining in the heart of Glasgow, seven days a week.

Set across two fabulous floors, the brasserie accommodates approximately 222 guests and features striking interiors, all-encompassing menus and friendly service from sunrise to late evening.

As well as the main restaurant, the space features two beautiful onyx bars and a glamorous private dining room, seating 24 guests.

The Parisian-style outdoor seating area can be enjoyed all summer long, whilst DJs and musicians provide exciting, regular entertainment on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings for those dining upstairs or enjoying cocktails at the beautiful first floor bar.