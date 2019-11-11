A hole lot of love as Bross Bagels open fourth outlet

Bross Bagels has officially opened its fourth shop in Edinburgh.

Based in Bruntsfield, Edinburgh, this comes after the huge success of their Portobello, Leith and West End shops, since first arriving in the capital in summer 2017.

The brand new Bross shop, situated in Bruntsfield Place, has taken its design inspiration from Villa Maria Metro Station in Montreal – owner Larah Bross’s hometown.

From Subway to Metro and inspired by Montreal’s beautiful metro system, the new shop features all the eclectic and exciting range of hot bagels, vegan, breakfast and pizza bagels.

The newest addition is split over two levels will specialise in brunch as well as their pizza bagels, and have a brand new menu to reflect this for their Bruntsfield lovers.

Established by owner Larah Bross, her organic and kosher bagels are home-made in their Bross Leith bakery.

Bross Bagels are launching their festive bagels from 1 December which will feature brand new fillings for this year. Both the vegan and the turkey will be available for the whole month in all four shops, including Bruntsfield.

They each offer their very own unique take on the wonderful world of the bagel with individual menus featuring favourites to cater for their bagel lovers throughout the city.

The new outlet at 165a Bruntsfield Place is open Monday and Friday from 8.30am-3.30pm, and at weekends from 9am-4pm.

For more details visit www.brossbagels.com