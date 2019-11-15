A fantastic brunch in a five star location

Bo & Birdy at The Blythswood is holding its next luxury grazing brunch on Sunday 1 December.

The stylish restaurant which underwent a £1.2m refurbishment in May, is offering customers a new brunch experience complete with a bottomless buffet and a pancake station with all the toppings.

The brunch, which costs £50 per person, includes an arrival Glaswegian cocktail, an A La Carte brunch dish, unlimited items from the buffet and, a bottle of prosecco to share between two.

The next in the monthly brunch series takes place on Sunday 27 October, and guests can expect a delicious menu suitable for meat eaters and vegans alike, featuring dishes such as Eggs Shakshuka, Stornoway Black Pudding Hash, Seafood Sliders and Vegan Breakfast Burritos.

In true Kimpton Blythswood style, the sophisticated buffet spread will offer tasty, home-baked sweet and savoury treats, including; maple cupcakes, avo-cookies, and freshly baked breads.

Hungry guests can also expect succulent meats from around the globe, the finest Scottish cheese selection and a seafood platter to die for, featuring Loch Fyne Smoked Salmon, Potted Shrimp and Green Lip Mussels, to name a few.

Those looking for something sweet can head over to the pancake station which will be complete with every topping you need to create the perfect stack: crisp streaky bacon, fresh berries, Chantilly Cream and maple syrup.

The bar will be serving up a selection of brunch cocktails, including the Bo & Birdy Bloody Mary, Margaritas and the classic Bo & Birdy – a pink party cocktail featuring Botanist Gin and Edinburgh Rhubarb & ginger liqueur.

Brunch tables can be booked from noon until 2pm with the event concluding at 4pm. Regular Bo & Birdy dinner service will begin at 5.30pm.

To book your table for brunch, call the hotel on 0141 240 1633.