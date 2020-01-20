Doddie Beir will be pouring across Scotland

A Scottish hospitality group has created a one-of-a-kind pint to be poured in its bars – with all profits made going to the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

Inspired by the Scottish rugby legend, Doddie Beir will be served at Signature Group venues in Edinburgh, Glasgow and St Andrews throughout the Guinness Six Nations to raise funds for Doddie’s charity.

Brewed in Edinburgh’s Cold Town Brewery, the exclusive pint has been months in the making and exactly to Doddie’s liking. The craft lager is a take on a classic Cold Town lager flavour profile with an added pilsner edge.

The brand-new beer will be sold in 15 venues across Scotland including The Queens Arms and Cold Town House in Edinburgh and The Raven and The Smokin Fox in Glasgow throughout the Guinness Six Nations from Monday, 27 January, until the end of March. All profits will go to the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation – the charity Doddie established in 2017 to help fellow sufferers and to fund MND research.

Doddie said: ‘We are delighted to have the support of Nic and the team at the Signature Group and I very much enjoyed working with Ed to create the Doddie Beir. Fortunately I have plenty of experience of tasting beer so I know exactly what I like!

‘I hope fans enjoy a pint or two of Doddie Beir through the Six Nations while watching the rugby and hopefully witnessing some Scottish success.’

Nic Wood, owner of Signature Group, said: ‘We have enjoyed many months perfecting Doddie’s craft lager – he spent some time at Cold Town Brewery with our brewer Ed Evans to create his ideal pint.

‘It’s been a pleasure and privilege for myself and the Signature team to develop the brew with Doddie which we anticipate will be very popular with our customers.

‘We are all huge supporters of his work to raise awareness of MND and his devotion to finding new ways of slowing down or curing the disease.

‘We hope that, if you are a rugby fan or not, you’ll come along to try Doddie Beir throughout the Six Nations. If you like our original Cold Town, you’ll love this.’

In June 2017, Scottish rugby hero Doddie Weir announced that he was suffering from MND. He founded the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation in November that year and to date the foundation has spent over £4million.

For more information on the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, visit: www.myname5doddie.co.uk.

Cold Town Beer was first launched in 2018 as a beer for beer drinkers. The beer was named in honour of Calton Hill Brewery in Edinburgh, which was the first in Britain to brew lager in 1835. The brewery was situated in the Edinburgh suburb, Caldtoun, at the bottom of a large hill, which we now know to be Carlton Hill.

For more information on Signature Group and its venues, visit https://signaturepubs.co.uk