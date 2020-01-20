Flamenco comes to Scotland with the Art of Believing

An evening of vibrant and authentic Flamenco music and dance is coming to Glasgow next month.

The Daniel Martinez Flamenco Company are bringing their production Art of Believing, which recently won the prestigious Herald Angel Award, is bursting with truly stunning Flamenco music, to the city, with the passion and fire of Spain’s Andalucía.

Composer and Flamenco guitarist Daniel Martinez presents his unique musical production, where the audience will enjoy a rich variety of Flamenco styles; from the intense emotion of a Seguiriya to the joyful sounds of an Alegria. The show hosts an exceptional group of musicians; flamenco singers, guitarists, percussionists, dancers, a bass player and a violinist, as well as special invited guests, joining Daniel in a must-see powerful Flamenco performance bursting with passion and authenticity.

Art of Believing came to life in 2017 when Daniel decided to create a production that would represent his life as an artist and Flamenco guitarist so far.

He said: ‘This project is a musical representation of my humble beginnings; from a young boy learning to play the guitar whilst spending tireless hours perfecting the art of Flamenco, to my adult life as a composer and musician here in Scotland – a country which has shown me great affection and taken me in with open arms since my arrival four years ago.

‘It is a true honour to bring my production to the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, a venue which inspires and will be our biggest performance to date.’

Art of Believing debuted in Edinburgh’s Royal Lyceum Theatre in October 2017 and, due to the show’s sell-out and tremendous success; the Daniel Martinez Flamenco Company is currently touring some of the UK’s biggest cities, guitar and arts festivals; kicking off the 2020 tour in Glasgow is yet another fantastic milestone for Daniel’s Flamenco Company.

Daniel graduated as a fully licensed musician from Cordoba’s Royal Conservatoire of Music after 14 years of study and, in 2015, moved to Edinburgh to form his Flamenco Company and continue his love of performing.

Over the last four years Daniel has been involved in many projects with musicians across the UK whilst composing and creating his own music and productions. Art of Believing promises to be a memorable performance, bringing to Glasgow’s Royal Concert Hall a taste of pure Flamenco and outstanding musicianship. Vibrant and exciting, this is an unmissable Flamenco experience.

Venue: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, 2 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow, G2 3NY – 0141 353 8000

Tickets: £24.20, £22.00, £19.80, 7 February, 7.30pm

Book tickets HERE.