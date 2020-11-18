Curries and cook-alongs for Great British Game Week

GREAT British Game Week begins on Monday, with a host of online events.

The British Association for Shooting & Conservation (BASC) is running a “cook-along” on Facebook on Monday as part of its “Taste of Game” initiative.

Braehead Foods is also organising a curry night on Monday, building on the success of using game during National Curry Week back in October.

Annette Woolcock, head of Taste of Game, said: “The world is a strange place right now and we have a whole host of easy to cook recipes for some real comfort food.

“Why not pop on a venison stew or lasagne or settle down for a movie night with some venison nachos?

“Or how about trying a tandoori pigeon or pigeon paella.

“If you’re looking for inspiration, just head to the Taste of Game website or YouTube channel.”

Louisa North, head of operations at the British Game Alliance (BGA), added: “With so many businesses having to close due to lockdown, we want to use Great British Game Week to support our stockists and encourage people to get involved by eating and cooking game at home.

“Many of our BGA stockists and processors are providing game boxes via delivery or online cooking events.

“You can also head to your local supermarkets, such as Sainsbury’s and the Co-op, to buy BGA assured game and support Great British Game Week using any of the recipes you can find at our EatWild website.”

Read more news and reviews on Scottish Field’s food and drink pages.