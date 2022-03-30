New Scottish cocktail brand now available for purchase

Angels Dare, a new Scottish ready-to-drink cocktail brand, has launched this month.

The brand, which was conceived during the COVID-19 lockdown, began as a cocktail delivery service and benefitted from funding from new Scottish micro-investment firm CAM Ventures.

Angels Dare, which promises to help drinkers ‘lose their halo’, has entered the marketplace with three cocktails: the brand’s signature ‘Cheeky Wee Kiss’ which mixes dry gin with rhubarb and ginger, the ‘Maverick Martini which blends vodka with passionfruit, vanilla, orange and lime, and their ‘Secret Garden’ which fuses dry gin with peach, elderflower and apple.

The brainchild of founder Michael Crozier, the cocktails have been created and mixed in Scotland and are free of sulphites, preservatives, artificial flavours, and sweeteners. The cocktails are also vegan friendly.

Michael said: ‘Launching Angels Dare over the past year has certainly been an exciting challenge. From creating our three signature drinks, to developing our branding and website, and now bringing the drinks to market, it’s been an incredible journey from delivering cocktails during the first lockdown.’

Available to purchase directly from the brand’s website, Angels Dare are celebrating their launch with a number of treasure hunts taking place across Edinburgh, Glasgow and Manchester, where lucky winners will be gifted with a case of cocktails.

Those looking to take part should follow the brand’s Instagram account where dates and times of the events will be shared.

Angels Dare offers consumers three ready to drink cocktails to choose from, the cocktails are delivered straight to customer’s doors in 250ml cans.

The cocktails are priced from £5 per can and are available for purchase from https://angelsdarecocktails.co.uk.