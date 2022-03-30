A light celebration ahead of the 150th Open at St Andrews

The redevelopment of The R&A World Golf Museum has been completed.

The R&A commissioned experience makers Mather & Co to work on the museum, then gave them a further commission to take the narrative and create a live show, this time on the front facade of the world-famous iconic Royal and Ancient clubhouse in St Andrews – the Home of Golf.

Two years ago, Mather & Co was approached by The R&A to discuss a unique collaboration involving projection-mapping onto one of golf’s most iconic buildings – The Royal and Ancient Clubhouse in St Andrews, to celebrate The 150th Open.

Martin Slumbers, chief executive of The R&A, said: ‘The R&A Celebration of Light was a spectacular way to continue our countdown to The 150th Open at St Andrews.

‘You felt a real sense of excitement among the spectators who attended on the evening as we enjoyed reliving the iconic moments which have made this great Championship so revered by millions of fans around the world.

‘The 150th Open is a going to be a momentous occasion for golf and we look forward with great anticipation to seeing the world’s best men’s golfers create more history when they compete for the Claret Jug over the Old Course in just over three months’ time.’

The event, which took place on Saturday 26 March, marked this illustrious history, rewinding back to the original Open Championship in 1860, then journeying through a visual celebration of everything that has happened up to The 150th Open, due to be held in July at the Old Course in St Andrews.

The Celebration of Light event is a bold and entertaining high-impact show, bringing the Clubhouse to life using the vibrant 150th brand styling and state-of-the-art 4D motion graphics. It follows a timeline of graphic era chapters that chart golfing history against the backdrop of world events.

The ten-minute audio-visual spectacular unfolds, morphs, and animates across the Clubhouse faÃ§ade creating a unique presentation of this incredible golfing journey. You can now watch the full show on TheOpen.

Chris Mather, CEO at Mather & Co said: ‘Projection mapping of this iconic building was not without its challenges. It has been delightful to work with a fresh thinking, creative client, and a marvellous talented production team – we are very pleased with the outcome!’

The show is further enhanced by cutting-edge motion graphics and effects, beautifully composed music, and a passionate and masterful commentary by Paisley-born Hollywood superstar, Gerard Butler.

The event has been a collaborative effort between Mather & Co, The R&A, Malcolm Booth, Paul Sutcliffe, Kelly Laskiewicz, production team Daryl Goodrich and Nymbl and projection team Doubletake Productions.