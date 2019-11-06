Celebrate St Andrew’s Day with alcohol-free dark ale

If you are toasting St Andrew’s Day this November and need to keep a clear head, you could quench your thirst with a bottle of Wheesht, Scotland’s first ever alcohol-free dark ale.

Named after the old Scottish slang for ‘quiet’, Wheesht is a 0% ABV dark ruby ale full of flavour and aromas of roasted chocolate, sweet biscuit and dried fruit made by Scottish family business, Harviestoun Brewery.

Mum’s the word about this little no-alcohol secret that has been years in the making by the head brewers at Harviestoun.

Try Wheesht for yourself at the Bridge of Orchy Hotel in Argyll where it has launched as a non alcoholic option for visitors or walkers to the Highland hotel, and online retailers now priced from £1.15/330ml.