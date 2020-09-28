Bringing sea salt harvesting back to Fife

SEA salt harvesting could soon resume in the East Neuk of Fife.

St Monan’s local Darren Peattie, whose family has lived in the area for more than 200 years, launched his East Neuk Salt Company 14 months ago.

Now, he’s starting a crowdfunding campaign to raise the final £28,450 he needs to buy the right equipment to harvest salt on a bigger scale.

When he’s up and running, Peattie expects to produce two tonnes of salt each month.

He said he’ll be the only hand-harvested producer of gourmet sea salt on mainland Scotland.

Peattie added: “We have a rich history of salt harvesting across the region.

“The by-products of salt harvesting can be used to make drinking water and ice, as well as being used in the pharmaceutical and agricultural industries.”

His small initial batches of salt have been used by chef Billy Boyter of The Cellar in Anstruther, Sophie Latinis of the Pittenweem Chocolate Company and at the Federation of Scottish Chefs’ 25th anniversary dinner last November.

Latinis said: “Not only is the quality of product from the East Neuk Salt Company extremely good, it is also produced just up the road from us and supporting local producers and suppliers is one of our core values.

“We used the salt in our dark chocolate shards and are excited about the prospect of using it more widely in our bars when they go into full production.”

