Brass Neck spices up rum market

A GROUP of entrepreneurs is spicing up Scotland’s rum market with the launch of its first batch.

Brass Neck’s spiced rum features Scottish botanicals including nettle and milk thistle.

Freddy Drucquer and Dougie Jeffries – who created the rum with business partner Chris Dowdall, owner of brand agency The Bakers Dozen – also selected orange peel and tonka beans to add spice to the rum.

“We are all rum lovers and wanted to make a premium drink that can be enjoyed neat over ice, as well as being used in cocktails,” Jeffries explained.

The rum is being produced at Strathearn Distillery and sold through Brass Neck’s website, as well as outlets including The Wee Restaurant in North Queensferry and Curious Liquid in Glasgow.

The company worked with Glasgow-based creative collective Odoom Brothers on its imagery.

Brass Neck joins a growing list of Scottish rums, ranging from established brands such as Dark Matter, SeaWolf, and Brewdog through to newcomers including J Gow, Matugga, and Wester.

