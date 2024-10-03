Bookshop themed bar with cocktails named after famous authors to open in Glasgow

A Jack Kerouac? A Dorothy Parker or an Ernest Hemingway?

They might be some of the world’s most famous authors, but now you can sip a cocktail named after them at a new literary themed bar in Glasgow, surrounded by 8,000 books.

The Last Bookstore will open later this month at the site of the former top Glasgow restaurant, Fat Lobster, in the city centre.

Shoppers hoping to relax and get stuck into their new books can head to the mezzanine floor kitted out with a luxurious seating area over the stunning venue below.

The decadent cocktail menu is certainly one for book lovers, having been designed by a former English teacher – with drinks inspired by author’s whose work is connected to alcohol.

A literary archway made of 1,300 books will be a focal point of the new bar which will serve up small plates including brisket croquette with mascarpone, rosemary and apple and charred cauliflower, and pickled shallot and tahini yoghurt.

‘This is a new chapter in Glasgow’s dining scene,’ said executive chef Stevie Holt, who is behind the menu. Stevie explained that his experience working abroad in Europe has inspired much of the menu’s design.

‘I left Glasgow at 19 and worked in Switzerland and Italy before settling down in Ibiza when I was 22. That’s definitely inspired my cooking, and this menu especially.

‘The Last Bookstore offers Mediterranean small plates, so there’s lots of variety in those small plates. Each dish is European or Spanish origin, with a bit of a modern spin on them.

‘One of my favourite dishes is the popeye braised mince. It’s inspired by a dish I tried in Ibiza – I actually went back there just for this dish, so I thought why not do my own twist for Glasgow?’

Head bartender Mick Quinn said: ‘We really wanted to create an atmosphere of having a dog lying on your toes while you drink something strong with this concept.

‘The Last Bookstore is the perfect situation for me – I actually studied to be an English teacher before I became a bartender, so I’m a happy camper.

‘I’ve used that knowledge when designing the cocktail menu; each cocktail is inspired by an author and a line or connection they’ve written about alcohol.

‘We wanted to pair each drink with famous works from those authors. If the drink inspires you, you can go ahead and purchase some reading material to go with it.’

