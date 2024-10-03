Works by the ‘father of modern Scottish photography’ Joseph McKenzie go on display

Often referred to as the ‘father’ of modern Scottish photography, Joseph McKenzie is considered by many as one of the greatest post war photographers to have emerged from outside of America.

Over the years Joseph produced some of the largest and most regarded studies of the changing face of Dundee (Dundee – City in Transition) and the children of the Glasgow Gorbals inspired by the work of painter Joan Eardley (Glasgow Gorbals Children).

He also covered Edinburgh and Dunfermline (Dunfermline & its People) which was requested by The Dunfermline Carnegie Trust.

In 1974 he opened the first private gallery of photography in Scotland at his home in Tayport, Fife which remained open until 1980.

Now some of his iconic photographs, including some never seen before, are to be shown in London.

The exhibition of work by Joseph, who died in 2015, will be held at London’s leading art and antiques fair, LAPADA Berkeley Square Fair, from 23-27 October.

It will include several never seen-before fashion photographs from the 1950s.

Born in the East End of London in 1929, Joseph’s passion for photography began at an early age.

In 1947 he joined the RAF and became an important part of the Photographic Corp serving in Germany as a ‘spy in the sky’ responsible for recording Russian movements in Eastern Germany, part of the early Cold War Period.

He went on to study photography at London School of Printing and in 1964 he moved to Scotland to take on a teaching role at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art in Dundee.

In 1984, his son Frank encouraged his father to release the management of his work to him and the work was relaunched in 1987 with a retrospective exhibition in Glasgow titled Pages of Experience.

The exhibition was a huge success and was also accompanied by his first publication by the same name.

His work has since been sold to various institutions around the world including the V&A, London and to many private collections.

‘Alongside exhibited works will be some early images including London,’ said Joseph’s son Frank, speaking about the latest exhibition.

‘Many of these are original work undertaken by my father who was also a master printer, printing all his own work and these are being offered exclusively as a world first.

‘The offering combines both vintage and lifetime work and we will also launch a very limited-edition collection of posthumous Platinum prints, specially prepared for the LAPADA Fair, representing never seen St Martin’s fashion work undertaken in the mid 1950s.

‘These prints will be limited to an edition of 5 with no further copies available.

‘Each has been meticulously prepared to retain the integrity of the work of my father and alongside this we will also be launching a two boxed set of 20 retrospective mounted platinum prints limited to an edition of nine sets and produced to order.’

