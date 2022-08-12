Drinks blogger James Robertson selects three sparklers to celebrate tomorrow’s International Prosecco Day.

IN LIGHT of the fact that 13 August is International Prosecco Day, here are three excellent examples of this delightful sparkling wine from Northern Italy.

Prosecco – so often ridiculed – should be taken far more seriously.

Named after the village of Prosecco, the wine in fact dates back to before the 16th century and was originally called Ribolla.

The Prosecco grape was renamed Glera in 2009 within the European Union.

The wine has to contain a minimum of 85% of Glera and the remaining 15% from other permitted varieties.

In 2020, the rules allowed for rosé to be produced from 85% Glera and 15% Pinot Noir.

These three wines are perfect for parties, picnics… well, anything really.

Prosecco Brut I Duecento DOC 11.5% – The buyers at The Wine Society tasted many examples before choosing this and you can see why. A lovely citrus note on the nose with green apples and pear drops and fresh peaches with a long finish. www.thewinesociety.com £9.50

Sacchetto Col de L’Utia Prosecco Superiore 2021 11.5% – Paolo Sacchetto’s family has been making wine in the Treviso region for nearly 100 years. This has great depth of flavour with fresh pear, hint of lemon zest and a refreshing finish. www.nakedwines.co.uk £13.99

The Emissary Prosecco Rosé DOC 11% – Founded by Ed Smith, who works with a family-run single estate vineyard, this is an impressive rosé. On the nose there are delicate notes of rose hip and raspberries with a finish that is lively and has real finesse. www.theemissary.co.uk £14.99

Read more of James’ wine, beer, and spirits reviews on his drinks blog, The Grape & The Grain.