Loch Insh hosts Green Space Dark Skies

A LIGHT show was held at Loch Insh in Strathspey last night as part of the Green Space Dark Skies project.

The loch is the first of four Scottish sites to host the torch-lit displays as part of the “Unboxed: Creativity in the UK” festival.

Keep an eye on the project’s website for a short film shot at the Loch Insh leg of the festival.

Participants were asked to hold electric lights, which were turned on and off remotely to create patterns.

Two similar shows will be staged on Orkney, with one for North Ronaldsay residents on 16 August, and a public event on Mainland on 20 August.

Ben Nevis will host part of the festival’s finale on 10 September.

Merryn Glover, the Cairngorm National Park’s first artist in residence, ran a workshop as part of the event.

She said: “It’s been so fantastic to see some of the folk that had been in our workshops in June and who wrote a song with us from their experience of the loch and having these people come back and to sing that song in the spirit of celebration with Willie Campbell.

“Everyone has a sense that this national park belongs to them too, no matter where you come from – it’s been wonderful.”

