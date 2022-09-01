REVIEW: House of the Dragon wine

Drinks blogger James Robertson reviews the House of the Dragon wine from Wolf Blass.

I AM a self-confessed Game of Thrones addict and had read all the books way before the series came to our screens. Therefore, I have to admit I was a touch sceptical about the launch of a red wine to coincide with HBO’s House of the Dragon, a prequel following the history of the Targaryen family 100 or so years before Daenerys encountered the White Walkers; but I should not have worried.

The wine is produced from one of the most well-known and established wineries in Australia, Wolf Blass. It is 52% Cabernet Sauvignon and 48% Shiraz, all from vineyards in South Australia. The wine is a deep cherry red with juicy blackcurrant and red fruit notes with dark chocolate and plum on the finish. The tannins are integrated and it is a big wine at 14.5% but you certainly do not notice this as it is very smooth and soft. A wine to enjoy with food, not for supping on its own for sure.

Wolf Blass House of the Dragon Cabernet Shiraz 2021 – £13-£15 available in most major UK retailers.

