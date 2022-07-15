Review: Cockburns of Leith – new Edinburgh wine shop
In his debut post, Scottish Field’s new drinks blogger, James Robertson, visits the new Cockburns of Leith wine shop in Edinburgh.
WITH wine consumers increasingly used to buying online following long periods of being cooped up at home during the pandemic, it is wonderful to see an independent wine shop opening its doors in the centre of Edinburgh’s New Town.
Cockburns of Leith, however, is no “newbie” to the city, having started back in 1796 when brothers Robert and John Cockburn founded their company in Duke Street, Leith. In 1815
they founded the well-known port house Cockburn’s, and five years later opened their first shop at the Foot of the Walk, Leith.
The new shop is at 48a Frederick Street and boasts an excellent selection of wines. James and Katie are on hand to guide and offer advice, and if you’re looking for something at the weekend they have “Pop in Fridays & Saturdays” when wines will be available to taste.
On the afternoon I visited along with a colleague, we tasted a range of wines, of which the following stood out:
long finish. £18.99
