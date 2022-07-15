THE star of BBC Two’s My Million Pound Menu, Tanya Gohil, is launching a dinner service at her Silk Road Deli in Shawlands.

The deli will open for dinner on Fridays from next week, as it marks its first anniversary.

Gohil said: “Our evening dinner service is the perfect extension to our already successful lunchtime offering and private dinner parties.

“We pride ourselves on cooking with interesting, vibrant ingredients that not only delight our customers but introduce them to something new.

“The dishes we serve aren’t Eurocentric – they are an amalgamation of flavours that spread across several food cultures and traditions.

“We’re so passionate about cooking this way and love sharing it with our community.”

The deli has seats for 20 people and operates a bring-your-own-bottle policy.

Gohil moved to Glasgow last year from London, where she’d run a street food stall called Devi’s at Maltby Street market in Bermondsey for a decade.

She added: “I believe our new concept offers something really distinct compared to other establishments in the southside.

“We want to continue to push the dining scene in Shawlands forward and spark some real excitement when it comes to eating out.

“Our evening dinner service invites people into our world, with the knowledge they will leave with a full belly and a full heart.”

Read more news and reviews on Scottish Field’s food and drink pages.

Plus, check out seafood recipes by Akshay Borges – better known as “The Shetland Chef” – in the August issue of Scottish Field magazine.