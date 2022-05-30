Bank holiday rosé: Pink toasts for the Queen

Looking for bank holiday rosé wines? Drinks blogger Peter Ranscombe has you covered.

AS THE nation prepares to raise a toast to Her Majesty during the platinum jubilee, it’s time for our regular review of rosés.

Who knows what the weather will do over the long weekend?

But rosé isn’t just for glorious bank holiday sunshine.

It can make a great choice when it comes to food and wine pairing as well.

Plus, it adds a splash of colour to a dreich day too.

Here’s my rosé round-up to see you through the bank holiday weekend…

THE CLASSIC ONE: Aix Coteaux d’Aix En Provence 2020 (£21.95, Amazon)

Think rosé, think Provence, the sun-drenched seaside region along France’s southern coast. Aix continues to be among my top picks thanks to its intense savoury nose full of lemon rind, strawberry, and raspberry. There’s a tiny touch of strawberries-and-cream joining the lemon rind to balance the high acidity on its savoury yet elegant palate.

THE FOODY ONE: Kutjevo Rosé 2020 (£14.49, Laithwaites)

Croatia produces some amazing white wines, and this bottle of rosé demonstrates why its pinks are worth a look too. Attractive aromas of lemon rind and lemon curd combine with apricot, floral notes, and the merest hint of wood smoke. On the palate, the apricot morphs into dried apricot, with the lemon rind taking over from the richer lemon curd. The acidity is fresh and there’s a chewiness to the gentle tannins, adding to its gastronic credentials. Look out for a wee spun sugar note on the finish too.

THE ORGANIC ONE: Mouton Cadet Organic Rosé 2021 (£12.95, Slurp)

Don’t be put off by the big brand name – Mouton Cadet’s rosé is full of bright lemon, raspberry, and leafy aromas, with chewy tannins to offset its high acidity, plus redcurrant, raspberry, and lemon on the palate. A great example of the grown-up side of pink wine – and a good food matching contender to boot.

THE ISLAND ONE: Specially Selected Organic Etna Rosato (£8.79, Aldi)

Sticking with organic wine, and this bottle from Sicily shares the same definition to its fruit aromas and flavours as the Mouton Cadet. Here, those aromas and flavours centre around sweet lemon sherbet, ripe red cherry, and fresher lemon juice. It’s a great fresh-ripe mix and outstanding value.

THE CHEAP ONE: Mud House Chilean Rosé 2021 (£7.49, Majestic Wine)

Cheap definitely doesn’t equal nasty in this equation. Attractive lemon, redcurrant, and cranberry on the nose, along with a slightly leafy yet ripe note. Concentrated lemon rind, redcurrant, and cranberry balances its high acidity and creates a deliciously-savoury finish.

THE VALUE ONE: Le Bijou Rosé de Sophie Valrose (£9.99, Waitrose)

“Good value” doesn’t necessarily mean “cheap”. This bottle – like so many from the Languedoc region in southern France – over-deliveries for the price. Pronounced lemon sherbert, peach, and strawberry on the nose lead into a juicy peach melba full of peach and raspberry on the palate, with the ripe fruit balanced by high acidity.

Read more of Peter’s wine, beer, and spirits reviews on his drinks blog, The Grape & The Grain.