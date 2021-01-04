12 Wines of Christmas: New York

Peter Ranscombe explains why New York is featuring in his new year’s resolutions in the latest article in his “12 Wines of Christmas” series.

I AM notorious for failing to keep new year’s resolutions.

But one promise I’ve made to myself for the year ahead with which I’m determined to stick is to learn more about wines from New York state.

It’s been great fun learning more about wines from the west coast – from Washington through Oregon and down to California – but now it’s time to get up to speed on the eastern seaboard too.

Last year was all about trying new things – from online wine tastings to virtual press trips.

The New York Wines industry body also made the most of the internet with a series of four seminars covering topics including grape varieties and family wineries.

Holding onto that sense of adventure and experimentation will be important in the long weeks and months ahead, until vaccination leads to the end of the pandemic.

That’s why I’m starting my exploration of New York state with a couple of bottles already available in Scotland.

The 2014 Brotherhood Merlot (£17.75, Inverarity Morton) hails from the oldest winery in the United States, dating back to 1839.

It’s a wine that will definitely appeal to fans of bottles from Bordeaux’s right bank – the merlot is ripe and juicy, but still retains some of those green pepper notes alongside the red plum and well-integrated vanilla.

I was impressed with its freshness, which can often be lacking from merlot at cheaper price points, and also how well its tannins had knitted together with the rest of the wine.

It’s also worth revisiting the 2017 Fox Run Vineyards Dry Riesling (£16.40, Inverarity Morton), which has already made its debut in January’s Wine to Dine column in the main Scottish Field magazine to accompany one of the recipes from The Seafood Shack in Ullapool.

As with the merlot, it’s benefited from those couple of years in the bottle, with the acidity still bright and fresh, but sitting calmly alongside the lemon flavours and classic riesling whiff of petrol on the nose.

Roll on more New York adventures in 2021.

Tomorrow: the 12 wines of Christmas continue with bottles from Bordeaux.

