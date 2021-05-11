Scottish Craft Beer Festival to get underway in stores

Lidl’s Scottish Craft Beer Festival hits stores this week with a host of new and exclusive Scottish drinks.

The festival features 19 beers from 11 different Scottish brewers including fan favourites and debuts set to become this summer’s must-try beers.

Dundee-based 71 Brewing leads the line-up with two new beers exclusive to Lidl. In a nod to the emerging mono-hop beer craze, the award-winning brewers single hop IPA Gear Shifter (5% ABV) ups the flavour game with citra taking centre stage.

In time for a whatever-the-weather Scottish summer, the light and fruity IPA Mystic Origins (5% ABV) features citrus and tropical fruit flavours. This new edition heralds Lidl’s first sip into the growing use of Scandinavian yeasts in the craft beer world.

71 Brewing’s sales and marketing manager, Victoria Scott-Lewis, said: ‘As an independent brewery we are continuously inspired by new wave brewing techniques alongside traditional European and modern beer styles.

‘It is always a thrill to bring these exciting expressions to our Lidl fans through our crisp lagers and small batch brews, especially at a time where we are all looking to the brighter days ahead.’

With a host of craft lagers and ales part of the line-up, Six Degrees North bring a new and unusual taste sensation with ‘Paradise’ (5.5% ABV), a full-bodied, creamy wheat beer with a hint of citrus.

Another must-try beer is the intensely smooth and fruity Yippie IPA (6% ABV) that kicks a light haze and is crafted by S. Andrews Brewing.

Lidl’s head of Scottish buying, Paul McQuade, said: ‘At Lidl, we continue to forge and maintain partnerships with the best breweries across Scotland to bring new profiles and exclusive craft beers for our ever popular in-store promotions.

‘We strive to bring our customers the very best when it comes to the latest flavours hitting the craft beer scene. This festival is no different as we continue to champion innovation from across the country.’

Available across all Lidl Scottish stores while stocks last, the Scottish Craft Beer Festival kicks off on Thursday, 13 May.