Bar + Block opens on Glasgow’s St Enoch Square

A stylish and modern all-day dining steakhouse and cocktail bar has opened in Glasgow.

Bar + Block on Glasgow’s St Enoch Square offers an extensive range of high- quality steaks, handmade burgers and grazing plates, alongside creative cocktails and craft brews.

Carnivorous cravings will be satisfied with an ever-changing selection of quality steaks, prepared by expert chefs on-site. All Bar + Block’s steaks, from rump to ribeye, fillet to sirloin, are selected from British and Irish Angus breeds renowned for their taste, tenderness and the unique marbling that runs throughout each cut.

Every steak is matured for at least 30 days and hand cut to size, matching your appetite.

There’s a host of speciality signature steaks, in addition to the classic cuts, including the 10oz Spiral Cut Fillet, created by spiral cutting the steak and marinating it in garlic and parsley for 24 hours; the Surf + Turf, an 8oz sirloin with a half lobster tail; or if you’re really struggling to choose, the Steak Sampler – three 4oz steaks, sirloin, fillet and rump.

Each comes with samphire, a choice of sauce, and house salad or beef dripping, triple-cooked chunky chips.

As well as steaks, Bar + Block is big on burgers with every patty hand-ground, freshly prepared onsite and cooked to order. The must-try is the signature Mighty Block Burger – an 8oz beef burger with melted mature Cheddar cheese sauce, crispy onions, pulled beef brisket, pickled cucumber spear and burger sauce, served in a brioche bun with French fries.

Also on the menu is a range of grills, salads, sensational sides and sharing grazing plates, including the House Sharing Block, piled high with crispy rosemary and buttermilk chicken goujons, honey and mustard mini sausages, mini-Korean-style BBQ pork riblets, double-cooked potato wedges, garlic flatbread and fresh rocket, served with a reduced-fat soured cream and a Korean-style BBQ dip.

Or opt for the towering Trash Can Nachos Sharer, a stack of tortilla chips layered with spicy beans, Cheddar cheese, tomato salsa, cheese sauce, chilli and coriander.

For vegetarians and flexitarians, plant-based options include Cauliflower Wings in a crunchy parsley-seasoned batter and the Vegan Sloppy Joe Burger – a plant-based Beyond Burgerä topped with smoky chipotle and soya vegan sloppy joe mix.

Finish off on a sweet note with decadent desserts like the signature Insta-worthy Melting Chocolate Dome – pour hot chocolate toffee sauce over this show-stopping dessert to reveal triple chocolate brownie pieces with vanilla dairy ice cream. There’s also a Sticky Toffee Pudding, Lemon Tart, Eton Mess Sundae and Meringue Kisses.

With the Sunday Best you can choose from sliced rump or half a chicken served with Yorkies and all the trimmings.

Those in a rush can enjoy a main from Bar + Block’s weekday Express Menu, served in 10 minutes for under £10, from 11.30am to 5.00pm. Dishes include a Steak + Frites, a Buttermilk Chicken or Beef Burger as well as a selection of gourmet sandwiches including Chargrilled Steak, Fish Finger and an Open Club on stone-baked flatbread.

When it comes to drinks, Bar + Block’s bartenders will be on hand to serve up a selection of craft beers and ciders, alongside a carefully curated wine list and creative signature cocktails. From the classic Espresso Martini to the refreshing Rhubarb Gin Fizz, you’ll be spoilt for choice.

Modern design details create a contemporary and stylish space, with interiors featuring an expansive bar with copper detailing, butcher’s table and an open kitchen. The space is complemented by rustic reclaimed wood, high-quality fabrics, comfy booth seating and warm lighting. Decorative finishing touches include the brand’s signature neon cow and carefully curated contemporary artwork.

Scottish Field readers can be one of the first to try this brand-new steakhouse and enjoy 25% off food – just sign up HERE to receive a voucher (valid for six months) and secure your spot.

Bar + Block Steakhouse Glasgow is located at St Enoch Square, 24 Howard Street, Glasgow G1 4AG.

Email Barandblock.Glasgow@whitbread.com or click HERE for their website.