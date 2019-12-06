Bakery’s five festive logs packed with flavour

Contemporary independent Edinburgh bakery The Pastry Section, has launched a range of five yuletide logs to help customers get into the festive spirit.

The five yule logs which are all made using chocolate Swiss roll, are available in different flavours including Mocha, Hazelnut Praline, Black Forest, Chestnut and Toasted Meringue.

All swiss rolls are available now for £28 until stocks last.

Mocha is filled with a coffee buttercream and finished with a cocoa dusting; Hazelnut Praline is made with a praline buttercream and decorated with caramelised hazelnuts; Black forest features a fresh cream, cherry brandy and cherry jam filling and is covered in a dark chocolate buttercream; Chestnut is filled with a chestnut cream while the Toasted Meringue has a chocolate mousse filling.

The Pastry Section will also be selling hand rolled ‘brussels sprout’ truffles filled with salted caramel for £5.95.

Since opening in May 2017, The Pastry Section has become a firm favourite with Stockbridge locals, with regulars often popping in to catch up with owner, Lesley Stewart.

Having always enjoyed baking from a young age, often spending time in the kitchen with her grandma, it wasn’t until a career change that Lesley realised her dream of opening her own bakery.

Having worked as a nurse for 15 years, latterly in the Intensive Care Unit at Edinburgh’s Western General Hospital, Lesley found that the wider problems of the NHS and the intense nature of the job were starting to take a toll on her and it was time to live by the old motto ‘life is too short’.

For two years, she was a full-time student enrolled on a professional cookery course at Edinburgh College, still nursed two days a week, worked part-time in a local café to gain experience and – on top of all that – was a single mum to her two children.

The Pastry Section is located at 86 Raeburn Place, Edinburgh, EH4 1HH and is open Tuesday to Saturday 8am to 6pm and Sunday 9am to 6pm.

The limited-edition menu is available now until stocks last.

To see more from The Pastry Section, visit www.thepastrysection.com

