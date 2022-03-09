Bake Off Peter’s backing the Big Lunch this summer

The Great British Bake Off’s first Scottish winner is backing a campaign to bring people together, uniting communities, improving mental health and reducing isolation.

The Big Lunch is the UK’s biggest annual community celebration and after a tough few years, the charity initiative is aiming to encourage more people to get involved than ever before.

This year event organisers are delighted to announce that 2020’s Bake Off winner, Peter Sawkins, will act as the Scottish Ambassador for the campaign.

Taking place across the extended Jubilee Bank Holiday from Thursday 2 – Sunday 5 June, The Big Lunch is the UK’s annual thank you celebration for neighbours and communities.

This year The Big Lunch is also pleased be part of Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Weekend 2022. The Big Jubilee Lunch is a chance for neighbours and communities to celebrate their connections and the things they care about where they live.

Helping to form community connections and showcase the importance of nurturing these valuable relationships, research has shown that 7 million attendees have said that The Big Lunch has helped them feel less lonely with a further 80% also reporting that the annual event has cheered them up.

Peter is calling on Scots to get family, friends and neighbours together for a celebratory feast. A recipe for success, Edinburgh-born Peter bagged himself the title of becoming Bake Off’s youngest ever winner in 2020 with his Scottish twists on culinary classics and passion for flavour so it’s no surprise that the talented baker has teamed up with The Big Lunch.

Peter said: ‘I am thrilled to be the Scottish Ambassador for The Big Lunch this year! I’ve been passionate about cooking ever since I was wee when I would spend time baking with my mum – so this feels like the perfect collaboration. I love using Scottish produce in my cooking, from locally grown berries, whisky, oats and honey so to be chosen as the Scottish Ambassador for The Big Lunch is an exciting opportunity.

‘Food has an incredible power to bring people closer together to build relationships and connections, and after a challenging couple of years, hosting a Big Lunch is a great excuse to get people together to enjoy some delicious food and connect with one another!’

Sophie Bridger, Country Manager (Scotland) for the Eden Project said OR case study quote said: ‘For more than a decade, The Big Lunch has been bringing communities across Scotland together to share friendship, food and fun. We’re absolutely delighted that Peter Sawkins has joined us to make this year’s Big Lunch bigger than ever.

‘It’s been a challenging few years, but this year we’re looking forward to a summer of fun. The Big Lunch on 2-5 June kicks of a Month of Community. It’s a perfect opportunity to reconnect with your community, meet your neighbours or to make new friends – and everyone’s invited. Taking part couldn’t be easier – head to thebiglunch.com website to get your pack!’

Those looking to host their own Big Lunch in Scotland this year to connect with their community and reduce isolation should visit thebiglunch.com to download a free event pack full of tips and ideas on hosting your own event.

In the build up to the weekend many supporting organisations are pulling out all the stops to entice people to join in with tasty ways to get involved. Big Jubilee Lunch is made possible by The National Lottery and partners including Iceland and The Food Warehouse, PG tips, Nextdoor and Pears Foundation.

Backing the initiative, supporters promise that there will be plenty to excite in the coming months, including competitions, specially designed food ranges, beautiful commemorative limited edition goodies and engaging activities everyone can take part in.

The National Lottery Community Fund’s Scotland chair, Kate Still, said: ‘There is lots to celebrate this summer and The Big Lunch is one of the ways in which people will be able to re-connect after a difficult two years. Without National Lottery players, this annual event wouldn’t be possible so a huge thanks to them for their continued support. This is an exciting opportunity for people and communities to come together for a few hours of community, friendship and fun.’