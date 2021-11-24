Artisan farmers market is getting ready to take place

The Faldonside Farmers Market is taking place at Melrose Rugby Club this weekend.

The event, on Saturday, November 27, from 10am-3pm, will raise money for the Borders Children’s Charity, and is sponsored by Paton & Co Estate Agents.

Posy and Pete Maitland-Carew, who live at Faldonside, came up with the idea of hosting an artisan farmers market that would showcase some of their favourite local businesses.

Posy said: ‘We have loved having the last two markets at Faldonside, but we are very excited about its move to Melrose Rugby Club for the festive market on November 27. We have built up a lovely following and have found the last two markets incredibly rewarding, particularly when we have able to raise money for The Borders Children’s Charity at the same time.

‘This next market will see a number of new and returning stall holders, there promises to be a great selection of varied stalls ensuring that there will be plenty of desirable products and artisan produce to choose from on the day!’

The full list of stall holders has been confirmed:

Ravens Botanicals – Results-driven natural skincare. Handmade in the wilds of Scotland, Raven Botanicals’ luxurious natural range unlocks the time-honoured alchemy of plants. @ravenbotanicals

Dodger Jam- Homemade jams, jellies, marmalades & chutneys. @dodger_jam

Ginger House Wreaths- Flower grower and event florist bringing a selection of luxury festive wreaths and festive table displays to the market. @gingerhousegarden

Buck & Birch- Award winning wild flavour innovators and creators. Distilling the flavours of Scotland’s natural larder into premium craft spirits. @buckandbirch

Katy Cloud Bakery- Scottish Borders mini bakery usually supplying coffee shops and private orders – but will have a selection of delicious goodies available at the market. @katy_cloud_bakery

Naked Sourdough- A small artisan bakery in the heart of Scottish Borders. Initially set up during the pandemic, what started as a home based side business has grown into a very exciting artisan bakery! @nakedsourdough

Anna Wright- An artist and illustrator with a growing range of beautiful art prints, homeware & accessories. @annawrightillustration

Flasket- Reusable drinks bottles with fabulous, imaginative designs by Scottish artists. @flasket_designs

Sharon’s pottery- Beautiful soap dishes- and other unique handmade pottery. @sharonlaidler1968

Cherry on Top- Awards winning bespoke cake maker, as well as chocolate bomb & hot chocolate maker. @acherryontopscotland

Tipico- Authentic Sicilian brittle and caramelised confectionery. @tipicouk

Berwick Botanicals- Mother and daughter team creating natural skincare and soap with plants and botanicals in mind. @berwickbotanicals

Pie Dolly- Makers of artisan pies- absolutely delicious. @piedolly

Native & Wild- Selling boxed Midlothian, grass fed native bred 28 day aged beef and lamb. @native_and_wild_meat_boxes

Storm Coast- Gorgeous candles made from hand-poured soy wax and 100% natural essential oils. @stormcoastcompany

Elk & Wolf- Florist selling beautiful dried flower wreaths and a hand-picked selection of jewellery, homewares and lifestyle products from beautiful, inspiring places. @elkandwolf_

Sea Buckthorn- A social enterprise specialising in delicious wild-crafted juices and sharing knowledge of Seabuckthorn. @seabuckthornscotland

Selkirk Gin- Selkirk Distillery is the home of Selkirk & Bannock Gin. Family business based in the Scottish Borders. @selkirkdistillers

Damn Fine Cheese- A selection of some of the best flavoured cheddars available in Scotland. @damn_fine_cheese

Fiona Dean Jewellery- An Edinburgh based artist/ jeweller whose work has evolved from a passion for art and science, blurring the boundaries between the two subjects in her work. Fiona works on traditional taxidermy, and also on her own more conceptual jewellery pieces. @fionadeanartist

Sea Shells She Sells- Hand decorated scallop and oyster shells- crafted to create stunning dishes and home accessories. @sea_shellsshesells

We Are Nourish- The best gooey, chewy, crispy, gluten free chocolate brownies in the world!!! @weare_nourish

Mews Furnishing- A handpicked selection of beautiful fabrics and homewares to bring colour and comfort to your home. @themews_fabricsfurnishings

Twelve Triangles- Amazing bakery offering slow fermented sourdough and pastries- they believe in simple things done well. @twelvetriangles

Leonards Hemp Tea- A unique aromatic tea which is a blend of dried mint, lavender and rose petals mixed together with crushed seeds of the Hemp plant. @leonards_hemp_seed_tea

House of Tapas- Street food style Spanish tapas- selling everything from paella to churros, what’s not to love! @thehouseoftapas

Nuisance Drinks- Inspired by the British countryside, this is a range of premium soda mixers. Enjoy them straight up or substitute Nuisance for your usual tonic! @nuisancedrinks

Siberian Knits- Wonderful cosy & fun winter knits!

Sew Beau & Co- Hand made hair accessories in the Scottish Borders. @sewbeauandco

Tweed Valley Venison- Premium quality wild Scottish venison, pheasant and game from the valleys and hills of the Scottish Borders. https://tweedvalleyvenison.co.uk/

A Paton & Co spokesman added: ‘We are delighted to be able to sponsor Faldonside Farmers Market, with so many fantastic local stall holders we knew as soon as we heard about the event that we wanted to support and get involved. Getting to know local businesses and sharing insights with our buyers and sellers is at the heart of what we do. It felt like a perfect fit, especially as the market supports The Borders Children’s Charity. A local charity that exists to help children aged 0-18, living in the Scottish Borders, by relieving poverty, sickness and distress and advancing education.’

This event will be taking place at Melrose Rugby Club on November 27, from 10am-3pm.