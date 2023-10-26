Around the fire: A warming cocktail from Jack O’ Bryans

Known as much for its delicious seasonal cocktails as it’s amazing Iberian food with an Asian twist, Jack O’ Bryans in Dunfermline has created this decadent warming cocktail, reminiscent of sitting around the fire on a cold autumn day.

The toasted marshmallow garnish adds a fantastic textural element to this warming drink which you can make at home, or let the skilled bartenders at Jack O’ Bryans make it for you.

