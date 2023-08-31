Anonymous buyer of world’s biggest whisky bottle revealed

The anonymous buyer of the largest bottle of whisky ever created, which sold for £1.1 million in Edinburgh, has been revealed.

Whisky aficionado Viet Nguyen Dinh Tuan added the 5ft 11in tall bottle, known as The Intrepid, to his collection in Vietnam this week.

The dram was conceived by Daniel Monk of Cask World and Rosewin Holdings in collaboration with Fah Mai Holdings.

The 311-litre bottle was filled with 32-year-old Macallan single malt Scotch and bottled on behalf of Mr Monk at Duncan Taylor’s in Huntly.

It was put up for auction at Lyon & Turnbull in Edinburgh last year and was bought by businessman Mr Viet.

Mr Viet is the owner of one of the most valuable whisky collections in the word, estimated to be worth £158.3m, and Guinness World Records confirmed his latest bottle as the world’s largest.

A seasoned investor in rare spirits, Mr Viet is celebrated for his three decades-long passion for seeking out the world’s rarest, oldest and most exquisite cognac and whisky bottles.

The Intrepid will join treasures in his collection including the world’s only complete Macallan Fine & Rare series, the world’s largest bottle of cognac, the world’s oldest bottle of whisky believed to be almost 150 years old – Glenavon Special Liqueur Whisky from the mid-Victorian era.

‘I’ve been spending my spare time collecting these bottles for decades,’ said Mr Viet.

‘The history and traditions of whisky-making give each one its rarity, and that’s the value I see in each bottle.

‘I was enticed to acquire The Intrepid for three main reasons: the fact it’s the World’s Biggest Bottle, it contains Macallan and because I was inspired by the record-breaking achievements of the 11 explorers depicted on the bottle’s label.’

Mr Monk, said: ‘Going into Mr Viet’s hallowed whisky collection was an unforgettable experience, it’s truly a whisky and cognac enthusiast’s paradise.

‘It was a dream come true to see The Intrepid proudly displayed and added to the whisky war chest of such a knowledgeable and passionate collector.

‘He is preserving whisky history.

‘We were honoured to be Mr Viet’s guests and to see his remarkable collection at first-hand.’

As well as presenting Mr Viet with the certificate, Mr Monk also offered the new owner of The Intrepid an impressive piece of quirky artwork which he had commissioned to depict the project journey.

The mixed media painting by renowned Cornish artist Susan Haseman was warmly accepted by Mr Viet, who said it looks ‘amazing’ and plans to hang it on the wall beside The Intrepid.

Read more news and reviews on Scottish Field’s food and drink pages, in association with Cask & Still magazine.

Don’t miss the July issue of Scottish Field magazine.