Andrew Fairlie Scholarship finalists named

THE finalists for this year’s Andrew Fairlie Scholarship have been revealed.

The six finalists will compete in tests of their skills at the University of the Highlands & Islands’ (UHI’s) Perth College on 17 November.

The winner will then be revealed that evening at The Gleneagles Hotel.

Fairlie, who held two Michelin stars at his eponymous restaurant at Gleneagles, worked with the Hospitality Industry Trust (HIT) Scotland to launch the scholarship before he died from a brain tumour in 2019.

This year’s finalists are:

Taraya Boyes, 23, commis chef at The Balmoral’s Brasserie Prince in Edinburgh;

Rachel Bremner, 33, commis chef at The Balmoral in Edinburgh;

Eddie Brown, 30, sous chef at The Carnegie Club at Skibo Castle in Dornoch;

Lee Christie, 23, commis chef at The Gleneagles Hotel;

Sean Currie, 34, head chef at Kimpton Blythswood Square Hotel’s Iasg restaurant in Glasgow;

Halil Can Durmaz, 29, chef de partie at The Carnegie Club at Skibo Castle in Dornoch.

David Cochrane, chief executive of HIT Scotland, said: “This is a unique opportunity for chefs working in Scotland to develop their skills and take on the mantle of Andrew’s legacy.

“It also gives them the chance to experience some fantastic industry opportunities that will help enhance their careers and development.”

Stephen McLaughlin, head chef at Restaurant Andrew Fairlie and lead judge, added: “The calibre of chefs who applied this year was strong.

“We have chosen six very deserving chefs who all submitted immaculate recipes and well-thought-out paper answers to the questions set out in front of them – questions that Chef Andrew would no doubt have asked them himself.

“Our line-up for finals day contains male and female chefs from a broad range of age groups, and they also show a real wealth of experience from within Scotland’s culinary industry.

“I cannot wait to taste their dishes on the day and I’m hugely energised to be spending finals day with them all.”

Encouraged by mentor Keith Podmore, Fairlie enrolled in a City & Guilds course at Perth College as a teenager before following Podmore to London members’ club Boodles, and eventually winning the first Roux Scholarship.

Read more news and reviews on Scottish Field’s food and drink pages, in association with Cask & Still magazine.

Plus, don’t miss Masterchef finalist Sarah Rankin’s recipes in the November issue of Scottish Field magazine.