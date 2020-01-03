A tasty healthy bagel to kick start the New Year

The New Year means that many of us will be looking to eat better and exercise more.

Starting 2020 fresh, renowned Bross Bagels in Edinburgh have teamed up with Synergy Group Fitness, a multi award-winning gym, to create a New Year Synergy bagel which is available in all four Bross locations until 12 January, and within their Leith shop throughout the whole month of January.

The Synergy bagel which is a healthier alternative is complete with chicken breast, Basil Pesto Creme Fraiche, Sun Dried Tomatoes, rocket and spiced almond dukkah – priced at £6.

Ross Paterson, owner and personal trainer at Syergy said: ‘Bagel holes and fitness may not sound like they should go together but damn, The Synergy Bagel just works!

‘This is the second year of the Synergy Bagel and I think this surpasses last years Chicken, manuka honey mustard and pistachio creation, which is saying something.

‘At Synergy we all about supporting local business, and when a local bagel store is this good, it would be tough not to work together.’

Those who try the creation are urged to take a picture of their Synergy bagel and tag @synergygroupfitness and @bross_bagels on social with a chance of winning a full free month’s membership at the Synergy gym in either Edinburgh or Livingston.

Established in August 2017, Larah Bross has brought authentic Montreal style bagels to Edinburgh with Bross Bagels. Organic and kosher, their bagels are home-made in their Bross Leith bakery and one of a kind in the city.

With four shops in Edinburgh and their very own Bross bakery, they each offer their very own unique take on the wonderful world of the bagel with individual menus featuring favourites to cater for their bagel lovers throughout the city.

The newest addition in Bruntsfield opened late last year, is split over two levels, and specialises in brunch as well as pizza bagels.