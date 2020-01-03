Unseen drawings from Scots colourist go on show

An exhibition of work by a Scots colourist, who Picasso wanted to meet, is now on show.

La Vie Bohème – the Unseen Drawings Part II, is being hosted by the Scottish Gallery in Edinburgh, showcasing the works of J. D. Fergusson.

The young Picasso, visiting the studio of John Duncan Fergusson in 1907, desired to meet one of the leading figures in the artist community of Paris, a paragon of Bohemian life, an ascetic dedicated to art.

The clearest, quotidian evidence of this dedication is in Fergusson’s drawings: he would never be out without a sketchbook and the approach to any studio subject would begin with drawing.

Each drawing sheet is an authentic record of his obsession, the urgency of his craft, a time-capsule of the moment of creative excitement stimulated by a chance view or a dedicated, concentrated choice in the studio.

This small show of 45 works on paper reveals many previously unseen works across the artist’s long, extraordinary life.

An exhibition tour is being held on Saturday 18 January, from 11-11.45am, led by Christina Jansen.

The Scottish Gallery is located at 16 Dundas Street, Edinburgh.