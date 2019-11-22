A grill-it-yourself Korean BBQ dining experience

A popular Korean restaurant brand has today opened a second venue in Glasgow’s West End.

Bibimbap West is inspired by hearty food culture of Seoul and introduces BibimBBQ – an audacious, exceptionally enjoyable, grill-it-yourself dining experience.

Mini grills have been built into the 25 cover mezzanine level of the Bibimbap West restaurant and allows customers the char-edge fun of ordering platters of meat and vegetables with accompanying sauces to cook their own meals at the table.

The original Bibimbap, located on West Nile Street in the city centre, opened in March 2018 and has been very popular with Glasgow’s residents for its quirky style and modern Korean cuisine.

The eatery is named after a Korean comfort food (pronounced as ‘bee-beem-bahp’) which consists of a bowl of warm white rice topped with vegetables and chilli pepper paste, soy sauce, or fermented soybean paste.

As well as this famous dish, other Korean treats including Kimchi, deopbap, Yum Yum fried chicken, soup and noodles feature on the menu. Main menu dishes include Yache – broccoli, onions, mushrooms, beansprout & pak choi; Beef Udon – wok fried beef with udon noodles & mix vegetables in spicy mayonnaise; Saeu – korean style sweet & sour prawns; Tteok-Bokki – stir fried rice cake & fried fish cake with a sweet & spicy sauce and Jeyuk Bokkeum – spicy pork.

The grill-it-yourself Korean BBQ set menu starts from £26.50 and includes a selection of meats- Pork Belly Slice, LA Galbi and Spicy Pork Neck as well as vegetables and sauces to cook at your leisure.

Bibimbap West head chef Bong joins the team to oversee the menu and brings with him over 18 years in the hospitality industry. The open plan kitchen places customers in plain sight of the teams culinary creations.

Founder and Restaurateur Kevin Campbell said: ‘Partick Bridge Street is the perfect location for our second Bibimbap site introducing the Korean Barbeque to the West End community. It has almost been 2 years since we first introduced Bibimbap to Glasgow and food-obsessed diners will now be able to tuck into our extensive menu featuring a range of traditional and modern Korean dishes.’

Neon lights in geometric shapes bring in a densely-populated, downtown Seoul feel to the new highly instagrammable West End restaurant with vivid colours – magenta, orange, acid yellow, cobalt- echoed by up-ended parasols suspended from the ceiling. K-Pop movies played through projectors onto the venue walls allows pop culture to meet a high-energy hub of Korean food, drink and culture.

The 100 – cover restaurant, bar and BBQ mezzanine located on Partick Bridge Street comes from the team behind Glasgow’s Halloumi, Mezcal and Rioja and has created 20 new jobs for the area.

Open from midday to 1am, Monday through to Sunday at 2 Partick Bridge Street, Glasgow G11 6PL.

For more information and to view the menu visit https://bibimbapwest.com