A fusion of Italian passion and Scottish attitude

A mixture Italian style with a strong dose of modern Glasgow attitude is coming with the opening of a new restaurant in the city.

Roberta’s Glasgow will open on Thursday, September 9 and confidently take unfussy, authentic Italian cooking and bring it to life in new uber stylish city centre surroundings.

Glasgow’s newest pizza spinning, cocktail slinging, tune dropping and spoon licking venue has has also revealed a first look at its menu.

Roberta’s Neapolitan pizzas, made in a bespoke blistering-hot wood fired oven, will be the beacon, while pasta dishes will be both playful and nostalgic. Grill-inspired plates, decadent Italian desserts and a trendy yet sophisticated cocktail bar will provide a touch of New York style and substance to Glasgow City Centre.

Pizzaiolo brothers Ciro and Massimo Potenza join the team and are ready to fire up delicious new flavours. The Naples natives, who both now live in Glasgow, will showcase their craft, unique skills and techniques to create authentic Neapolitan pizza – served directly from Roberta’s blazing hot wood-fired oven with a characteristic charred, smokey crust.

A large wine list featuring legendary Italian labels as well as interesting new names will also complement the restaurant’s focus on the Italian lifestyle and cuisine.

A range of tables, from intimate tables of two through to the restaurant’s generous window booths with seating for up to eight, cater for a wide range of dining requirements as well as a stunning private dining area that can seat up to eighteen guests.

Roberta’s will be open daily for lunch and dinner set within a stunning 100 plus cover space that manages to feel very intimate, spread across the bar, main dining room and private dining.

Ciro PotenzaToni Carbajosa, director at C&C Restaurant Group, said: ‘Roberta’s is Glasgow’s newest playground. An extensive cocktail menu, wood-fired pizzas, energizing pasta dishes and sharing platters, the freshest seafood and shellfish, and a special aperitivo bar will be available. Our restaurant will be upbeat and vibrant and will offer a new style of Italian dining in the city.’

Roberta’s Glasgow is located at 140 St Vincent Street Glasgow, G2 5LA.

A soft-opening is from 9-12 September and the restaurant will officially open with full capacity from Monday September 13, open daily from noon – late.

Visit www.robertas.co.uk to book.