A Burns Supper with a rather different twist

A modern take on the Burns Supper is coming to The Ivy on the Square in Edinburgh.

From Monday, 20 to Sunday, 26 January, the St Andrew Square brasserie will be adding two new whisky cocktails to the menu as well as a modern take on the national Haggis dish with a brace of limited-edition food specials to commemorate the Bard’s 261st birthday.

For those looking to mark the occasion with a celebratory dinner look no further than the Bulls head dry aged Scotch rib steak (650-750gr) served with whisky sauce (£44.95) or the tasty haggis, neeps and tatties shepherd’s pie with slow-braised lamb leg, beef and haggis, and red wine sauce (£15.50).

To round off any meal with a taste of Scotland the Rabbie’s Coffee (£9.25) is a cocktail Rabbie Burns himself would be proud of, an unctuous treat featuring Highland Park whisky, vanilla syrup, coffee and double cream. While the Wee Dramble (£9.75) is a velvety fruity tipple featuring Highland Park whisky, lemon juice, sugar syrup and crème de mure.

For true whisky aficionados there is the renowned Ivy on the Square Whisky Trolley. Curated by Scottish whisky expert, Blair Bowman and a firm favourite with regular diners, the trolley offers 11 whiskies, three in each of the three main flavour categories – light, rich and smoke – plus a deluxe selection of rarer bottles.

​For more information and bookings, visit theivyedinburgh.com