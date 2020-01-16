Tapas Off for a new Burns Night celebration

Whisky masterclasses and Scottish ‘Tapas Aff’ have been unveiled ahead of Burns Night.

Modern Scottish pub The Gate is hosting a ‘Tapas AFF’ (Scottish small plates) takeover and whisky masterclasses in the run-up to Burns Night next week.

Collaborating with Glasgow-based pop-up kitchen, That’s Yer Dinner – who have served their delicious Scottish small plates across to the likes of David Beckham, the popup chefs will completely takeover The Gate kitchen with a locally-sourced Scottish menu to celebrate our national bard.

That’s Yer Dinner, the culinary brainchild of brothers Grant and Gordon Reekie – a former Scottish oyster shucking champion, have a mission to reinvigorate Scottish food. Looking to the past for inspiration while keeping their fingers firmly on the pulse.

They will serve up dishes such as Kedgeree Scotch egg with vinegar peas, locally-caught Scottish crab, celeriac and apple on wholemeal bread, served with a mug of partan bree (Scottish crab soup), and sugar-sweet Barras-inspired doughnuts.

During the Tapas Aff takeover, guests can also enjoy delectable Dewar’s Scotch and Aberfeldy single malt hot toddies, highballs and whisky sours from The Gate, alongside fun masterclasses on our national spirit.

Alasdair Shaw, manager of The Gate said: ‘That’s Yer Dinner has created a brilliant reputation for delivering modern innovative Scottish dishes with a big emphasis on quality produce, so for us it was the perfect fit to celebrate Burns night.’

Tapas Aff takeover with That’s Yer Dinner takes place at The Gate on Wednesday, 22 to Friday, 24 January from 4-10pm. Tables are very limited, for reservations, email contact@thegateglasgow.com to book your table. There will also be a limited number of walk ins available during the pop-up. Masterclasses will run throughout the event.

Located directly across from The Barrowland Ballroom, The Gate is dedicated to showcasing the best of Scottish hospitality and toasties.

