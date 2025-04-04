Filming for the 10th season of Shetland gets underway – and Ashley Jensen is back

Filming for the tenth season of hit TV show Shetland is underway, with Ashley Jensen reprising her role as DI Ruth Calder.

Alison O’Donnell will also be back to play her role DI Alison ‘Tosh’ MacIntosh as filming begins on the Shetland Isles over the next few months.

Originally based on award-winning novels by crime writer Ann Cleeves, the new series sees Calder and Tosh travel to the isolated hamlet of Lunniswick to investigate the sinister killing of an elderly woman.

The team discovers that the body of the retired social worker has been out in the elements for a number of days.

The case will see Tosh and Calder excavate the victim’s life, past and present, as well as the lives of those who knew her. They soon begin to uncover dark secrets and terrible deeds at the heart of this closeknit community.

The new season is set to air later this year.

Joining the cast of Shetland alongside Jensen and O’Donnell for this new six-part series are The Witcher actor Clive Russell, Line of Duty’s Niall MacGregor, Gary: Tank Commander favourite Greg McHugh and Vera’s Frances Gray.

‘Now in its tenth series, Shetland continues to go from strength to strength and is loved by audiences across the UK and internationally,’ said Gaynor Holmes, commissioning editor for the BBC.

‘We’re very excited to see the fantastic creative team at Silverprint and their superbly talented cast and crew heading back into production with a compellingly new, gnarly and emotional murder-mystery.’

Shetland is loved by millions of fans on BBC iPlayer and BBC One and, last year, it was in the top ten most watched BBC Drama series. In Scotland, it was the No.1 BBC Drama of 2024.

