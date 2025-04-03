Moulin Rouge! The Musical at the Edinburgh Playhouse is sure to be Spectacular, Spectacular!

Multi-award-winning global hit stage show Moulin Rouge! The Musical, will launch its first ever world tour at the Edinburgh Playhouse with performances from Tuesday 22 April to Saturday 14 June 2025.

Baz Luhrmann’s revolutionary film comes to life onstage with a celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and — above all — Love! As in the film, Moulin Rouge! The musical celebrates over 160 years of music – from Offenbach to Lady Gaga. The stage musical features over 70 songs, many from the movie as well as recent hits released since the movie premiered over 20 years ago.

Set in Paris, 1899, a world of indulgent beauty and unparalleled extravagance, of bohemians and aristocrats, of boulevardiers and reprobates, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the story of a lovesick American writer, Christian, and Satine, the dazzling star of the Moulin Rouge nightclub.

When their lives collide at the Moulin Rouge, they fall hopelessly in love, only to be thwarted by the nightclub’s host and impresario, Harold Zidler, and The Duke of Monroth, the wealthy and entitled patron of the club who thinks he can buy anything he wants, including Satine. Together with his Bohemian friends – the brilliant and starving artist Toulouse-Lautrec, and the greatest tango dancer in all of Paris, Santiago – Christian stages a musical spectacular in an attempt to save the Moulin Rouge and win the heart of Satine.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of ten 2021 Tony Awards including Best Musical, an Olivier Award, two Drama League Awards including Outstanding Production of a Musical, five Drama Desk Awards and ten Outer Critics Circle Award Honor citations including New Broadway Musical.

‘Being the opening venue for the World Tour of Moulin Rouge! The Musical is huge for our city and an honour for our theatre. We are excited to welcome audiences from all over Scotland and beyond to enjoy this truly iconic production,’ says Edinburgh Playhouse Theatre Director, Gordon Millar.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is directed by Tony Award® winner Alex Timbers (other credits include Here Lies Love, Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson, Peter and the Starcatcher) with a book by Tony Award® winner John Logan (also three-time Academy Award nominee including for Gladiator and The Aviator), choreography by Tony Award® winner Sonya Tayeh (also Lucille Lortel Award for Kung Fu and Emmy winner) and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award® winner Justin Levine (other credits include Here Lies Love, Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson).

The design team for Moulin Rouge! The Musical includes Tony Award® winner Derek McLane (sets; other credits include Beautiful – The Carole King Musical), Tony Award® and Olivier Award winner Catherine Zuber (costumes; other credits include The King & I, My Fair Lady), Tony Award® winner Justin Townsend (lighting), Tony Award® winner Peter Hylenski (sound), Drama Desk Award winner David Brian Brown (wig and hair design; other credits include Come From Away), Sarah Cimino (make-up design) and Tony Award® winner Matt Stine (Music Producer). Casting is by Pippa Ailion CDG and Natalie Gallacher CDG.

For information and tickets, please see here – www.atgtickets.com

Edinburgh Playhouse, 18-22 Greenside Pl, Edinburgh EH1 3AA

atgtickets.com/venues/edinburgh-playhouse/

Read more News stories here.

Subscribe to read the latest issue of Scottish Field.