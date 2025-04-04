Scotland Through A Lens: High Days & Holidays with Beth Muirhead

Hiking in the glorious Scottish mountains is the source of all inspiration and motivation for Beth Muirhead’s photography.

How long have you been taking pictures for, and how did you come to fall in love with photography?

I think I was around 11 or 12 when I got my first camera, although my early photography was incredibly erratic and somewhat thoughtless. In my 20’s I gained more consideration for composition. I guess I’ve always been drawn to capturing moments in time and preserving them, life is so fleeting.

Where do you live and how does it inspire your pictures?

I live in Dumfries and Galloway, it’s certainly less dramatic than the North West, which forced me to have more consideration of what I’m capturing.

How does hiking play into your photography?

Hiking is generally the source of all my photography motivation, and very rarely vice versa. There is no greater pleasure for me than being totally immersed in a landscape with some happy dogs.

What do you love about Scotland’s landscape and wildlife?

I think Scotland and its wildlife is so wild and untameable, which I find more alluring. Admittedly, I’m really drawn to the geology of the far north though.

What are some of your favourite things to capture on camera?

Generally anything outdoors, I’d like to experiment more with abstracts in the future though.

Do you have to be patient to get the best shots?

I perceive photography in a more opportunistic way, I’m very rarely waiting for long, my dog would not allow it.

What are some of the more challenging aspects of taking pictures of Scotland’s landscapes?

Perhaps the planning, and being decisive on a location when there are so many options. Social media has been such a gateway of inspiration for me, so many really skilled photographers, I’m often left with lots of plans and too little time.

Read more Culture stories here.

Subscribe to read the latest issue of Scottish Field.