The story behind the Cuttitta Cup

JEWELLER Hamilton & Inches has shared the story behind rugby’s Cuttitta Cup, for which Scotland and Italy will compete tomorrow at Murrayfield in Edinburgh.

The company was commissioned in 2021 to make the trophy, which celebrates the contribution made to the sport by Massimo Cuttitta, who captained Italy and coached Scotland’s scrum.

The cup was contested for the first time last year in Rome, and has now become a regular fixture during the six nations tournament.

“After brainstorming different ideas and styles, we proposed the most complicated trophy design we have ever created,” explained the Edinburgh-based business, which traces its roots back to 1866.

“Taking inspiration from the shape of the Doddie Weir Cup, made in our workshops during 2018, we looked to the scrum and its intense physicality to guide the rest of the composition.

“The handles, beautifully crafted by four pairs of hands in our workshop, make this trophy truly unique.

“The loosehead prop forms one handle of the trophy, the tighthead the other, presenting a trophy which is undeniably ‘Massimo’.”

The firm added: “Both players seem to swirl out of the body of the cup before creating the scrum, imagery [that] the team deliberately used to reference a genie, floating up from a lantern, a nod to his playing prowess and scale.

“The rest of the cup is similarly made up of nods to the game, with a rugby ball, painstakingly engraved with the logos of Scottish Rugby and the Italian Rugby Federation connecting the base and body of the cup, which rests on a kicking tee.”

