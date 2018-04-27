Walker Slater steps into spring with luxury fashion show

Tweed-tailor specialists Walker Slater and top jeweller Laings hosted a luxurious fashion show at the Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh.

Showcasing Walker Slater’s spring/summer collection accessorised with jewellery and accessories from Laings, the event marked a celebration of the hotel’s new partners.

Around 80 guests were treated to 28 new looks for the season, with Harris Tweed’s creative director Mark Hogarth the evening’s host.

A total of £714 was raised for Scottish children’s charity Place2Be.

Walker Slater uses hand-picked fabrics from Scotland to design timeless clothing in its Edinburgh store on Victoria Street.

Established in the Highlands in 1989, the tweed specialist also uses fine linens, canvas and suede.

Laings was established in 1840 in Scotland and offers a selection of engagement rings, fine jewellery and luxury timepieces.

The brand has three stores in Glasgow, two in Edinburgh and one each in both Southampton and Cardiff, and goods can be purchased online.