Ear Sass earrings arrive in Edinburgh

A SCOTTISH designer who launched her own brand, Ear Sass, during lockdown has unveiled her summer collection in Edinburgh.

Sophie McGown’s earrings are being stocked by Independent Zebra, a shop that stocks products made by other small businesses.

Each design is named after strong influential women in McGown’s life.

Her designs take inspiration from her friend Issy Blow, the late magazine editor who is credited with discovering models Sophie Dahl and Stella Tennant, and advocating for designer Alexander McQueen.

McGown met Blow in 2004 and worked alongside her by assisting at a show by hat designer Philip Treacy at the Victoria & Albert Museum in London.

She said: “I met Issy over 20 years ago at age 17 and we instantly clicked.

“Her sense of style was like nothing I’d ever seen before and epitomised the word ‘Sass’.

“She invited me to assist on the Phillip Tracey hat show at the V&A museum and that’s where my passion for design grew.

“Her bold fashion sense and Philip’s stunning hat creations have always been a huge inspiration around my creations for Ear Sass.”

