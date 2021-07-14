We chat gin and rugby in the Scottish Field podcast

If you like your gin and competitive sport, then this week’s Scottish Field podcast is just the one for you.

This week, our podcast sees Scottish Field’s own John Boyle join web editor Kenny Smith, as they have a chat about the magazine’s annual gin challenge.

The 2021 results appear in this month’s magazine, where you can find out who the winners are in the three categories.

If you love your Scottish sport, then you’ll be interested learn that filming of The Great Game, the feature-length documentary telling the story of the first rugby international, is underway. This match held in March 1871 between Scotland and England at Raeburn Place in Edinburgh.

The film will commemorate the 150th anniversary of the birth of international rugby, and will follow the development of international rugby from its birth in Edinburgh across the world.

Joining us to talk about it is one of the creative forces behind the project, Richard Bath, a respected voice and authority on rugby – and he’s also the editor of… Scottish Field!

You can find out more about the Great Game at the website of the Raeburn Place Foundation, a charity founded to ensure that people, irrespective of background or ability, have the everyday opportunity to come together, play, watch, appreciate and celebrate sport.

You can listen to all episode of our podcast HERE.

Don’t forget that you can take advantage of subscription offers to get money off Scottish Field.

You can subscribe for £10.69 per quarter, saving 25% on the cover price of the magazine, for a physical subscription.

Or, for just £50 you get a three-year digital subscription and a free bottle of Arran Malt while stocks last. If you enter the code Maclean, £10 will be donated to the Duart Castle roof restoration appeal for each subscription purchased.

To find out more about how to subscribe, just visit www.scottishfield.co.uk/subscriptions