Tattie growing art project marks finalé – with chips

POTATOES grown in Glasgow’s gardens are being turned into chips to mark the end of an innovative art project.

Aproxima Arts and the SWG3 venue gave 150 brightly-coloured handmade hessian bags to households in Kelvinhaugh and Kelvindale during the lockdown, each filled with soil and a batch of Maris Pipers.

Their “An Empty Gunny Bag Cannot Stand” arts project will culminate on 30 September at “The Harvest” event, when the tatties are turned into chips in dramatic style.

The organisers said: “During the event, the main yard of SWG3 will be transformed under a huge marquee with Mischief La-Bas, makers of interactive public performance, delivering a socially-distanced chip production line down a 25-metre runway, choreographed by Angie Dight, and transforming the humble potato into the all-mighty, beloved chip in front of a live audience, before delivering it to the pop-up chip shop, The Turbulent Tattie.

“Hand-painted with an original mural by local artist Chad McCail, the bespoke chip shop will be run by Glasgow-based Nomad Street Food.”

