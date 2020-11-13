Artists set to benefit from online auction

BORDERS auction house Brown & Turner will help 24 contemporary artists target the Christmas shopping market tomorrow through a special online auction.

Seventy pieces will be auctioned, including two portraits by Berwickshire artist Gill Walton, oil paintings by Kelso artist Neville Storer, mixed media works by East Lothian artist Julie Barnes, and two pieces by Inverness-based street art-inspired Robbie Mackintosh.

Other works due to be auctioned include Tiger’s Head, a two-piece oil by Inverness-based Latvian painter Yelena Visemirska, and equine and elephant oil paintings by Sophie Harden.

Ronan Brown, owner of Brown & Turner, said: “The art community has been particularly badly affected by the events of 2020, with galleries closed for much of the year and events where artists could have sold their work cancelled.

“Christmas would have been a key trading period for many so we hope that this online auction will offer them another way to make a living, and give buyers the chance to see and purchase some stunning pieces of art from their homes.”

