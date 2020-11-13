Rural gift card launched

MORE than 120 businesses have signed up to accept a new rural gift card.

The Rural Enterprise Directory Scotland (REDS) gift card has been launched by Perthshire-based enterprise support firm GrowBiz.

Jackie Brierton, chief executive at GrowBiz, said: “Scotland’s micro-enterprises form the backbone of our rural economy and the REDS card is designed to encourage consumers to think local and support the many fragile rural businesses across the country that need our help to survive and thrive.

“The REDS rural gift card can be spent with more than 120 rural businesses across Scotland, which means consumers have an incredible choice of how and where to spend their money, from experiences and days out to art and crafts, eating out or artisan gifts.”

The card follows on from the rural business directory, which was unveiled in June and launched in August.

Colin Munro, managing director of Miconex, the company operating the REDS gift card scheme, said: “Around £650,000 has been spent through our ‘Town & City Gift Card’ programmes in Scotland since we introduced our first programme in Perth.

“This is money that is locked into our economy, supporting businesses and jobs.

“By the end of this month, there will be 16 town and city gift card programmes in Scotland alone.”

He added: “The REDS rural gift card programme is unique in its rural focus but will complement our city programmes, connecting rural communities to the shop local movement.

“It is fantastic to see the incredible variety of different businesses that are registering to be a part of the REDS rural gift card programme.

“The average purchase price for a town and city gift card is £34.56 and recipients spend around 65% on top of this.

“The REDS rural gift card is a powerful tool for rural businesses to attract new customers, and gain a new revenue stream in this challenging economic climate.”

Read more stories on Scottish Field’s news pages.