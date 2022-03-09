Art of the Crinan Canal is proving a huge success

A journey along the Crinan Canal between Crinan and Ardrishaig, in Argyll and Bute, has been inspirational for a Scots artist.

Having completed his first set of images on the journey through the Crinan Canal, Glasgow-based Charles Randak is now developing his visual essay into ‘set pieces’ along the length of the Canal.

His definitive poster has found its way to all parts of the UK which he says is quite amazing given it only launched at the end of last year.

Charles puts it down to visitors seeing it in hotels and holiday homes in the area and then deciding that they would like a memento of their stay on the West Coast.

He said: ‘What I love about the poster is that it is the first time that someone has brought all of the key images together in one place marking the journey from the Firth of Clyde to the Atlantic Ocean.

‘While sailors know the story of the canal and its amazing history, most people are not really aware of what I consider the best family cycle path in the UK – the reason being it is mostly on the flat because it follows the canal and the pay-off at the end is lunch at the Crinan Hotel and views to Jura over Loch Crinan to die for – especially at sunset.

‘My follow up paintings are views of the Canal out to Scarba and Jura from Crinan Ferry and towards the landscapes and cottages along the Canal – indeed some of the visas are so expansive that I have taken them into a two canvas “Diptych” format to capture the panoramas.’

Find out more about Charles’s art at https://charlesrandak-art.com/