The Royal Scots Club announces its Literary Lunches

Leading Scottish writers are to be the guests of the Royal Scots Club, who have announced their new series of themed Literary Lunches.

The first event Scottish Crime featuring three novelists, including Ian Rankin, the creator of Rebus, who lives in Edinburgh.

Also attending is Lin Anderson, the novelist and screenwriter best known for her bestselling series featuring forensic scientist Dr Rhona MacLeod of which there are currently 15 novels, five of which have been long listed for the McIlvanney Scottish Crime Book of the Year, with Follow the Dead and Paths of the Dead both finalists.

Completing the line-up is Lesley Kelly, who has won a number of writing competitions, including The Scotsman’s Short Story award in 2008, the theme of which was 20 years of Ian Rankin’s Rebus! She has spent the past four years writing the Health of Strangers series, set in an Edinburgh beset by a killer virus.

The events will be chaired by Jackie McGlone, the first woman deputy editor of a Scottish newspaper and has held executive posts on The Observer, The Sunday Standard, The Evening Times, Glasgow, The Scotsman and The Herald.

Jackie chairs a number of events every year at the Edinburgh International Book Festival and has also mediated at author events at the British Library, in London, and at various venues in New York.

The first Literary Lunch will take place on Thursday 23 and Friday 24 September 2021 and guests will receive a three-course lunch with champagne on arrival and refreshments. The authors will participate in a panel discussion with Jackie. During the event there will be an opportunity to purchase books for signing by the three authors.

Following Scottish Crime, the second Literary Lunch to take place on 21– 22 October will be on the theme of Military History in a nod to the heritage of The Royal Scots Club.

Victoria Schofield with her recent memoir The Fragrance of Tears about her long friendship with Benazir Bhutto and two volume history of the Black Watch will touch on her journey from writer to military historian. Victoria will also be joined by Trevor Royale who will be discussing Flowers of the Forest: Scotland and the First World War and Rosemary Goring whose book After Flodden was based on one of King James IV’s closest advisors.

Tickets are available for £60 per person or a Table of 10 for £550 bookable in advance via The Royal Scots Club in Edinburgh. Tickets are available to members and non-members.

Contact Ayesha Nickson at events@royalscotsclub.com for ticket enquiries.