Harry Potter rarity at Celebrating our Craft display

Hamilton & Inches are set to celebrate handcrafted works from their 155-year history in their exciting new Celebrating our Craft exhibition later this month.

Located at their recently renovated showroom in Edinburgh, the exhibition highlights the exceptional work of generations of artisans, the earliest piece dating back to 1887, running from 26 August until 5 September.

Amongst the collection of handcrafted items is a jewelled cover of JK Rowling’s handwritten The Tales of Beedle the Bard.

Trophies celebrating The Scottish Open, the Royal Highland Show and Scottish Women’s Football will also be on display, alongside a further 70 items generously donated by businesses and customers alike.

The Tales of Beedle the Bard was originally handwritten and illustrated by J.K. Rowling as a limited edition of only seven copies, one of which was sold at auction in 2007 to raise money for charity. It was then published in 2008 and continues to be sold in aid of J.K. Rowling’s children’s charity Lumos.

Last year, the Edinburgh-based jewellers – which has held a Royal Warrant for over 120 years – launched a search for bespoke items created by its talented craftspeople to create an extensive display featuring some of its greatest designs.

Hamilton & Inches has created items for a wide array of clients including Archerfield, Diageo and more.

Victoria Houghton, Hamilton & Inches CEO, said: ‘One hundred and fifty-five years in business is a wonderful milestone to reach and we want to make sure we mark the occasion properly. Showcasing the pieces created by our extremely talented team and celebrating their craft is the perfect way to do so.

‘We look forward to welcoming visitors and sharing the history behind the items featured within the Celebrating our Craft showcase.’