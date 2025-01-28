Slow Horses star Jack Lowden to reprise his role in The Fifth Step with Martin Freeman

Slow Horses star Jack Lowden is to reprise his role in The Fifth Step in a new West End production co-starring Martin Freeman.

The Scottish star first appeared in the drama, written by David Ireland, at the Edinburgh international festival last year and drew acclaim for his performance as an alcoholic, Luka, who joins the 12-step programme.

After many years in Alcoholics Anonymous, James – who was originally played by Sean Gilder but will now star Freeman – agrees to become the sponsor of newcomer Luka.

On the journey to sobriety, the pair bond over black coffee, trade stories, and build a fragile friendship out of their shared experiences.

On the cusp of Step 5, their conversations must turn to confessionals, with progress hinging on Luka revealing secrets that could lead back to alcohol.

‘To just be in the room again with David and Finn – two dangerously talented individuals – is a gift in itself,’ Lowden said.

‘But to now add Martin to the mix, an actor of black belt level skill and a hero of mine, just tops it. I can’t wait for more people to experience The Fifth Step.’

But it’s clear that James also has dangerous truths in his past, truths that threaten the trust on which both their recoveries depend.

The production will play at @sohoplace in London from 10 May until 26 July, with Finn den Hertog directing.

‘I’m really looking forward to performing this brilliantly funny, unsettling, unexpected play,’ Freeman said.

‘David Ireland is something quite special and Jack Lowden is an actor I have tremendous respect for and am looking forward to working with him.’

Lowden trained at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland. He first worked with National Theatre of Scotland early in his career, when he took on the lead role of Cammy in the 2010-11 revival tour of the Olivier-award winning play Black Watch.

He has won numerous awards including BAFTA Scotland awards for Best Actor in British film Calibre and for his role as Siegfried Sassoon in Benediction, and an Olivier Award for Best Supporting Actor in Ghosts at The Almeida. He has appeared in many films including Fighting With My Family, Mary Queen of Scots and Dunkirk.

TV shows include his breakout role in BBC’s War and Peace, and most recently BBC’s The Gold and Apple TV’s Slow Horses.

