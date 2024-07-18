Skipinnish fans can relive Edinburgh Castle concert

Skipinnish fans will have a chance to relive a special concert celebrating 25 years of the Scottish band at Edinburgh Castle.

Recorded at Edinburgh Castle in front of thousands of fans, BBC ALBA is giving audiences across the country the chance to revel in the musical highlights of the momentous concert.

Supported by Scottish folk singer Karen Matheson OBE, and with guest appearances from long-time collaborator Rachel Walker, Runrig legend Malcolm Jones and The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo Pipes and Drums, the open-air concert paid homage to the band’s journey, emerging from the heart of the Scottish Highlands and Islands to become a household name across the nation.

Viewers have the opportunity to watch the band perform some of their best loved songs, including fan favourites Walking on the Waves, Alive and The Island, just a week after the live event, on Friday 19 July.

‘This was the gig of a lifetime,’ Angus MacPhail, founding band member said.

‘The majestic setting, our friends and heroes Malcolm Jones, Karen Matheson and Donald Shaw joining us, the power and presence of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo Pipes and Drums, the sheer number of our amazing fans and the sound of them cheering and singing – even the weather was on our side.

‘Our families were there with us to celebrate and importantly it’s been captured for posterity by BBC ALBA.’

Alongside the music that made the band famous, an additional programme will broadcast on BBC ALBA later this year, featuring exclusive interviews with members and co-founders Angus MacPhail and Andrew Stevenson.

Skipinnish Aig A’ Chaisteal, premiering on BBC ALBA and BBC iPlayer on Friday 19 July at 9pm.

