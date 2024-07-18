Moira Huntly brings her artwork to Scotland for the first time

Distinguished artist Moira Huntly is exhibiting 12 paintings at an Aberdeenshire gallery this month – the first time her work has been on show in her native Scotland.

The celebrated artist, aged 91, has always wanted to exhibit her work in Scotland.

Moira’s paintings form part of Drawn Together, an exhibition of work by artists who have been influenced by her work, and can be seen at Eion Stewart Fine Art until the end of July.

‘It’s been a long-held desire of Moira’s to have her work shown in Scotland and we are delighted to be able to help her achieve her wish,’ said gallery owner Eion Stewart.

‘She used to travel up from the Cotswolds to paint in Scotland, travelling as far north as Wick, passing through Stonehaven en route, so there’s a sense of returning to her artistic roots.’

Born in Motherwell in 1932, she spent her early childhood in North West Spain where her father worked as a Naval Architect until the outbreak of the Spanish Civil War in 1936.

With their lives threatened, they made their escape on a British Navy Destroyer, settling in Liverpool.

During WW2 the family’s home was bombed and Moira, her mother and little brother moved to Perth to live with her aunt and where she attended Perth Academy.

Her paintings cover a wide range of subjects, from still life, landscape and maritime subjects.

Being the daughter of a Naval Architect, it’s not surprising that Moira would have a love of naval shipping and dockyards and would regularly be invited onboard boats to paint the engine rooms and inner workings of the vessels.

She was appointed first woman President of the Pastel Society since its foundation in 1898 and served as a past Governor of the Federation of British Artists.

She is also a member of the Royal Institute of Painters in Watercolour and the Royal Society of Marine Artists.

Elected to the Royal West of England Academy in 1995, Moira has won innumerable awards and prestigious public and commercial commissions and has authored a dozen internationally published books on art, painting and drawing.

